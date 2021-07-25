R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.