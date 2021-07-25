Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $741 million-$744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.66 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.96.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

