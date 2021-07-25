Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Rambus stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. 352,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $23.97.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Rambus by 16.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rambus by 276.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.