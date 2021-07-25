Range Resources (RRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

