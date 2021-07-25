Rarible Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.14 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Rarible has a total market cap of $51.14 million and $6.74 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $11.31 or 0.00032741 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.44 or 0.00823462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,521,991 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.