Raymond James Cuts JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $20.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.