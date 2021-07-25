Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $367.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

