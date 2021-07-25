RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMAX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $630.79 million, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

