Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$15.68 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.70.
Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.87. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
