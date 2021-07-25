Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$15.68 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.70.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.87. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01.

In other Real Matters news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.07, for a total transaction of C$48,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,518,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,465,897.79. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,386.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

