Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.43.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.