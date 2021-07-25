Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. FIL Ltd increased its stake in VSE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VSE by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in VSE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $658.75 million, a P/E ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.54.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

