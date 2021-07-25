Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 371,463 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after buying an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FCPT opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.