Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNLSY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cheuvreux lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of RNLSY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 41,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,148. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

