Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,456 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $19,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,857,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $208,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.61 and a 12 month high of $116.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

