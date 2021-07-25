Research Analysts Offer Predictions for M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of MTB opened at $129.33 on Friday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

