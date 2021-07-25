Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

