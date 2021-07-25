Reviewing The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

The Japan Steel Works has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Hill has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Japan Steel Works and William Hill’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Japan Steel Works $1.87 billion 0.98 $65.03 million $0.30 41.17 William Hill $1.58 billion 2.49 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.78

The Japan Steel Works has higher revenue and earnings than William Hill. William Hill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Japan Steel Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Japan Steel Works and William Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Japan Steel Works 3.49% 3.49% 1.55% William Hill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Japan Steel Works and William Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Japan Steel Works 0 0 1 0 3.00 William Hill 0 5 3 0 2.38

Summary

The Japan Steel Works beats William Hill on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles. The company also provides plastic production machinery, such as polyolefin pelletizers, twin screw extruders, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and spinning extruders; injection and blow molding machines; and excimer laser annealing and laser lift-off systems, rolling stock parts, and presses/laminators. In addition, it engages in the design, manufacture, and maintenance of defense equipment from firing systems to missile launchers, as well as R&D on new defense equipment and systems; and offers steel tanks for high-pressure hydrogen storage installed in hydrogen filling stations that are used by fuel cell vehicles. Further, the company is involved in the provision of maintenance concierge, retrofitting, and schooling training services; and provides deposition and crystal, as well as wind power generation equipment. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also provides online sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. William Hill PLC was formerly known as William Hill Limited and changed its name to William Hill PLC in May 2002. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom. As of April 22, 2021, William Hill PLC operates as a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

