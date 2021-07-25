Rexnord Co. (RXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38. Rexnord has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexnord will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

