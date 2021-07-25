Robert W. Baird Raises Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $96,198,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,213,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

