Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.11.

RBLX stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $279,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

