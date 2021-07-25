Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rogers by 1,791.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $194.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.00. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROG. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

