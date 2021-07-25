Royal Bank of Canada Buys 25,159 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after buying an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $105,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 178.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after buying an additional 652,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,385,000 after buying an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.89 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.