Royal Bank of Canada Buys 86,994 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1,241.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,075,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.37. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

