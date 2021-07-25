Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOX. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.53.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 49.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

