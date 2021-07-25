Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 300,261 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,264,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,227,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,176,000.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

