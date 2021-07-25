Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 361,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of People’s United Financial worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

