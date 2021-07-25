Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates SEK 242 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 239.56.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

