Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,660 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $136.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $139.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.