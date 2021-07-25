Royal Bank of Canada Sells 397,556 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Harsco were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.