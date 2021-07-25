RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Reaches $0.17 (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $127.61 million and approximately $588,609.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

