Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.48% of Rubicon Technology worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in Rubicon Technology by 2,378.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBCN opened at $9.00 on Friday. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

