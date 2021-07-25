SAFE DEAL One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,117.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004775 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $121,117.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00122518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00141544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,169.92 or 1.00127844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.73 or 0.00872444 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 709,322 coins and its circulating supply is 682,180 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

