Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.72% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFE opened at $7.68 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

