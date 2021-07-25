Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Safehold stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.35. 75,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21. Safehold has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of -0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Safehold by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 180.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

