Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Releases Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

Shares of SAFE opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $86.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

SAFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

