Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34. Safestore has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

