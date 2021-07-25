Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.83. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $195.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

