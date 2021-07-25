SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.20.
SAP stock opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
