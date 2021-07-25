SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.20.

SAP stock opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

