Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.37 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

