Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 5,966 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.