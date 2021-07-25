Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 342.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 771,307 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,261,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBD opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.