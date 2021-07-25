Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $67,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $359,244.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at $359,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,183,494 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Schrödinger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,214,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

