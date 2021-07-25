SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,175 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SCVX were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SCVX by 6,963.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in SCVX during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCVX during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SCVX during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCVX during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

SCVX opened at $9.91 on Friday. SCVX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

