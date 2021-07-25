Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,956. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.35.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.