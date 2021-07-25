Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 171.6% higher against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002578 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $2.45 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00132752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,258.49 or 0.99599698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.87 or 0.00837933 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

