Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.64.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,822. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Semtech by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Semtech by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Semtech by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
