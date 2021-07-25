Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.64.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,822. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Semtech by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Semtech by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Semtech by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

