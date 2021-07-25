Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $81.51, but opened at $83.77. Sensient Technologies shares last traded at $83.71, with a volume of 955 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.