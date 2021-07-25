Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 292.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $677.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

