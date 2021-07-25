SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 314,159 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 96.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 314,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 304,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $362.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.97.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

