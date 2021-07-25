SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 521,945 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 521,945 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 299.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 632,132 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 712.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 538,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 446,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,197.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 402,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.